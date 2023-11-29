League Express Podcast #19 – RFL rule changes, Golden Boot shortlist and England vs Samoa series still a chance?

Take a look at this week’s episode of the League Express podcast with Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN.
In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast, Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN discuss the RFL’s rule changes for 2024, the Golden Boot nominee shortlist and England and Samoa back in talks about a series next year. They also discuss next year’s schedule, Michael Maguires departure as the Kiwi’s head coach and some of the interesting outfit designs teams are releasing ahead of next season.