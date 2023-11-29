Featherstone Rovers inspiration Josh Hardcastle battles back from stroke to sign deal

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS inspiration Josh Hardcastle has fought back from a stroke suffered earlier in the year to sign a new deal with the West Yorkshire club.

Hardcastle suffered a stroke whilst at home in July with the 30-year-old’s future up in the air as he battled the consequences of the freak event.

However, the centre – who has become one of Rovers’ most consistent players in recent seasons – has etched a new deal to play on for Featherstone in 2024.

“I’m extremely pleased to see Josh commit to the club, but more importantly, for Josh and his family to see him returning to fitness and good health,” commented CEO Martin Vickers.

“We will continue to give Josh all our support; we know what a valuable player he is in our team, a local lad who gives 100% every game, and we can’t wait to have him back playing at the Millennium Stadium.”

Head Coach James Ford added: “Everyone at Featherstone is delighted to see Josh return for the coming season. He’s demonstrated an outstanding level of resilience and desire to come back from two major setbacks, and we’re all excited to help him along on his journey.

“Josh has proven he’s a top performer in this competition, and he’ll strengthen the team and squad across a number of positions.”

Hardcastle himself knew he would return deep down, saying: “There’s been a question about whether or not I’d return to the field (after the stroke),” remarked Josh Hardcastle.

“As a dad, I was always going to follow the medical advice, but I knew inside I’d play again. I’m grateful to the club, the fans, and the sport for their support in recent months, and now I’m ready to repay that faith.”

It’s a superb story of inspiration.

