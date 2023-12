Take a look at this week’s episode of the League Express podcast with Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN.

In this week’s episode of the League Express podcast, Editor Martyn Sadler and Co-host Jake Kearnan discuss the RFL’s crackdown to make the game safer, player movements and the rumours surrounding Jack Welsby and Tristan Sailor. They also discuss this years Golden Boot Winners, their top 3 moments of 2023 and touch on the NRL’s latest Vegas promotional efforts.