In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast, Editor Martyn Sadler and Host Jake Kearnan preview round 1 of the Super League season, discuss the signing’s of Tom Burgess, Harry Newman and Lee Kershaw. They discuss the Rob Burrow award, Penrith Panthers star Jarome Luai being rule out of the World Club Challenge against Wigan and the RFL’s new broadcasting deal with the BBC.