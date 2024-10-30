League Express Podcast 62

In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast, Jake Kearnan and Martyn Sadler discuss England’s victory over Samoa at Wigan on Sunday and whether England coach Shaun Wane will make any changes for game 2 at Headingley on Saturday.

They also review all the Pacific Championship results over the weekend including Australia’s win over New Zealand in Christchurch, Fiji’s win over the Cook Islands in Suva and the Jillaroos defeating New Zealand, also in Christchurch.

They discuss the 18-month suspension handed to Sheffield Eagles coach Mark Aston and we consider whether the penalty was too harsh.

They discuss Leeds signing Maika Sivo, Salford signing Chris Hill and Castleford appointing Danny McGuire as head coach.

They also discuss the Ashes series being moved to England from Australia next year and they react to the IMG Gradings that were revealed last week.