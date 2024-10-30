Seven players leave Featherstone Rovers after disappointing Championship campaign

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have confirmed that seven players that have left the club following the end of the 2024 Championship campaign.

As already announced, Charlie Harris and Harry Bowes will link up with Dewsbury and Keighley, respectively. The other five players moving on from the Club are Zeus Silk, Keenen Tomlinson, Wellington Albert, Declan Patton and Jack Bussey.

Rovers Head Coach, James Ford, has paid tribute to each of the departing players.

On Keenen Tomlinson: “Keenen took on the challenge of playing for Featherstone and did show some impressive glimpses during his time at the Club. We all wish him well at his new club.”

On Zeus Silk: “Zeus arrived late to the party, stepping up from playing in the National Conference League and he worked really hard at his game. I was particularly impressed with how he handled himself on his debut against Halifax. Everyone at the Club is keen for Zeus to do well in the future.”

On Charlie Harris: “Charlie worked really hard at his game and, despite not featuring as much as anyone would’ve liked, he certainly leaves us as a better player. We all wish Charlie the very best of luck at Dewsbury.”

On Harry Bowes: “Although things didn’t quite go as we all hoped, Harry showed plenty of promise and consistently put the team first, which is highlighted by the number of times he played out of position. Harry has our utmost respect for that and we wish him the very best in his next challenge at Keighley.”

On Wellington Albert: “It was a tough task for Wellington, arriving really late to the Club and missing the full pre-season. Despite that, he did produce some strong moments for the team, especially with ball in hand. We wish Wellington and his family all the best for the future.”

On Declan Patton: “Dec was one of a number of halves we used throughout 2024, for a number of different reasons. He took on the challenge of steering us into the play-offs and, although things didn’t go as we’d all hoped, we did see plenty of class and ability. We’re all sure Dec will be a huge success at his new club and he moves on with our best wishes.”

On Jack Bussey: “Jack has been a great player for Featherstone Rovers for a long period of time. We will all miss Jack and we wish him the best of luck at his new club.”

