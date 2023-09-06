League Express Podcast #7 – Wolves dominate Castleford’s ‘passengers,’ Dragons in trouble and the NRL finals preview

Take a look at this week’s episode of the League Express podcast with Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN.

In this week’s League Express podcast, Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN take a look at Warrington’s 66-12 thrashing of the Castleford Tigers, Catalans struggles and give their take on the need to protect referees from abuse. They also discuss player movements with Canberra Raiders halfback Matt Frawley signing with the Leeds Rhinos and preview week one of the NRL finals.