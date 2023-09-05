Rhinos confirm Frawley signing

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed the signing of Australian halfback Matt Frawley from Canberra Raiders on a two year contract.

Frawley, who part of the Raiders side that will begin the NRL play-offs this weekend, has previously played in Super League with Huddersfield Giants in 2019 when he was 24 years old. Now 28, he has made 52 appearances in the NRL with Canterbury and Canberra. Whilst at the Bulldogs, he played alongside current Rhinos star Rhyse Martin.

Commenting on the move to the Rhinos, Frawley said, “I am really excited to join Leeds and to have the opportunity to come over to the UK. I know I am joining a club that has big expectations for success and that is something that I am looking forward to being part of. I think the year I had in England when I was younger will be a massive advantage for me this time around as I know the country, the competition and what to expect and I want to pick up where I left off then.

“My fiancée and I love the city of Leeds and can’t wait to make it our new home. From a personal point of view, the chance to call Headingley my home stadium was a big factor in deciding to join the club and I can’t wait to run out in front of the home fans.

“I am an experienced player now and an organising half and I know that is what Rohan is looking for, to get our team around the park. I know the club has a crop of exciting young players and I want to help those guys come through as well as my own goals for my time at the club.

“I am looking forward to working with Rohan and the coaches. I have only heard good things about Rohan from people who have worked with him previously and we have had lots of chats already about the direction he wants the club to go in and I am excited to be part of that journey,” added Frawley.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith added, “Matt’s desire to come to the Super League competition really resonated with me. His game has matured and developed a lot over the last four years. He has worked with Jamal Fogarty and Jack Wighton at the Raiders which has helped his game improve. He is a very team orientated player who likes to get his hands on the ball, which is what we were looking for. He is an organiser and wants to be part of our journey; he had done his homework on our team before we spoke and it was impressive to hear what he wants to bring to our group. He comes from a strong team environment at Canberra and I think he will facilitate others playing well around him as well as his own personal skills.”