League Express Readers Deliver Their Cup Final Verdicts

League Express readers have decided that St Helens will triumph in this afternoon’s Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final against Leeds Rhinos, while Wigan Warriors will then win the Men’s Challenge Cup Final against Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity will take out the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup by defeating Sheffield Eagles.

In last Monday’s edition of the newspaper, readers were invited to vote online to decide which three of today’s teams contesting the three trophies being contested at Wembley.

With votes cast running well into four figures, 39.58% of voters anticipated Saints, Wigan and Wakefield to rule the roost today, while, at the other end of the scale, only 1.79% believe that Leeds, Wigan and Sheffield will share the spoils

With voting closing just before the kick-off for today’s opening game between the women of St Helens and Leeds Rhinos, the votes cast were as follows:

1 St Helens (Women), Wigan Warriors (Men), Wakefield Trinity (1895 Cup) 39.58%

2 St Helens (Women), Warrington Wolves (Men), Wakefield Trinity (1895 Cup) 25.41%

3 Leeds Rhinos (Women), Wigan Warriors (Men), Wakefield Trinity (1895 Cup) 13.84%

4 Leeds Rhinos (Women), Warrington Wolves (Men), Wakefield Trinity (1895 Cup) 9.93%

5 St Helens (Women), Warrington Wolves (Men), Sheffield Eagles (1895 Cup) 3.58%

6 Leeds Rhinos (Women), Warrington Wolves (Men), Sheffield Eagles (1895 Cup) 3.09%

7 St Helens (Women), Wigan Warriors (Men) and Sheffield Eagles (1895 Cup) 2.77%

8 Leeds Rhinos (Women), Wigan Warriors (Men), Sheffield Eagles (1895 Cup) 1.79%

That means that 71.34% of voters believe that St Helens will win today’s opening game, while 57.98% believe that Wigan will triumph and a massive 88.76% believe that Wakefield will go home with the 1895 Cup.