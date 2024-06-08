League Express Readers Deliver Their Cup Final Verdicts

League Express readers have decided that St Helens will triumph in this afternoon’s Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final against Leeds Rhinos, while Wigan Warriors will then win the Men’s Challenge Cup Final against Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity will take out the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup by defeating Sheffield Eagles.
In last Monday’s edition of the newspaper, readers were invited to vote online to decide which three of today’s teams contesting the three trophies being contested at Wembley.
With votes cast running well into four figures, 39.58% of voters anticipated Saints, Wigan and Wakefield to rule the roost today, while, at the other end of the scale, only 1.79% believe that Leeds, Wigan and Sheffield will share the spoils
With voting closing just before the kick-off for today’s opening game between the women of St Helens and Leeds Rhinos, the votes cast were as follows:
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.