St Helens win fourth Challenge Cup in a row with decisive win over Leeds Rhinos

St Helens won the Women’s Challenge Cup for a fourth successive season with an impressive 22-0 victory over Leeds Rhinos at Wembley.

The same teams featured in the final for the third year in a row, and the second time at Wembley, and once again Leeds felt the pain against a side which always performs in the Challenge Cup.

After a promising Rhinos start, quick-fire tries by Faye Gaskin – who was exceptional – and Phoebe Hook put Matty Smith’s side in front.

And they never looked like bring troubled in the second half as Luci McColm and Chantelle Crowl scores sealed a record-extending seven Challenge Cup triumphs for Saints (including three in their former guide of Thatto Heath Crusaders).

Leeds were on top for much of the early stages but the closest they came to points was when Liv Whitehead knocked-on a loose ball in front of the try-line after Saints fullback Beri Salihi failed to gather a Caitlin Casey kick.

The opening score of the final came against the run of play after 25 minutes as Gaskin expertly navigated through Leeds’ try-line defence and converted the try herself for a 6-0 lead.

Five minutes later, that became 10-0 as a passing move out wide finished with Zoe Harris putting Hook into the corner.

Another wonderful sweeping extended Saints’ advantage five minutes into the second half, as McColm slid over and Gaskin added the touchline conversion.

And with Leeds failing to put Saints under any consistent pressure, the result was confirmed nine minutes from time as prop Crowl charged over.

A fuller report and reaction will be published in Monday’s League Express.

Leeds: Ruby Enright, Evie Cousins, Amy Hardcastle, Caitlin Beevers, Liv Whitehead, Hanna Butcher, Caitlin Casey, Grace Field, Keara Bennett, Izzy Northrop, Lucy Murray, Shona Hoyle, Bella Sykes. Subs: Bethan Dainton, Ella Donnelly, Zoe Hornby, Sophie Robinson.

St Helens: Beri Salihi, Phoebe Hook, Erin Stott, Luci McColm, Leah Burke, Zoe Harris, Faye Gaskin, Vicky Whitfield, Tara Jones, Chantelle Crowl, Paige Travis, Emily Rudge, Jodie Cunningham. Subs: Naomi Williams, Darcy Stott, Katie Mottershead, Georgia Sutherland.

Tries: Gaskin (25), Hook (30), McColm (45), Crowl (71)

Goals: Gaskin 3/4