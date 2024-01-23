League Express readers vote for the signing from the NRL to have the biggest impact in Super League

LEAGUE EXPRESS readers have been voting for which signing from the NRL they feel will have the biggest impact in Super League.

The likes of Kruise Leeming and Luke Thompson have joined the Wigan Warriors, Waqa Blake has signed for St Helens whilst Peta Hiku will be at Hull KR in 2024.

Eight players were chosen by League Express to be included in the list with Thompson, Matt Moylan, Hiku, Blake, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Herman Ese’ese, Paul Momirovski and Tariq Sims making up the candidates.

At the top of the list is former St Helens and Canterbury Bulldogs enforcer Thompson with 21.98% of the vote, though Moylan isn’t far behind with 20.48% as the Australian halfback looks keen to help Leigh Leopards go one further in 2024.

In third sits Hiku on 15.75% with Blake closely fourth with 15.15% and Fitzgibbon 8.5% before Ese’ese (7.60%), Momirovski (6.9%) and Sims (3.59%) bring up the rear.

The results in full:

Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors – 21.98%

Matt Moylan – Leigh Leopards – 20.48%

Peta Hiku – Hull KR – 15.75%

Waqa Blake – St Helens – 15.15%

Lachlan Fitzgibbon – Warrington Wolves – 8.5%

Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC – 7.60%

Paul Momirovski – Leeds Rhinos – 6.9%

Tariq Sims – Catalans Dragons – 3.59%

