Leigh Leopards man Aaron Smith leaves Super League club for new side

LEIGH LEOPARDS hooker Aaron Smith has joined the Barrow Raiders on a permanent basis.

Smith spent the latter half of the 2023 Super League season on loan with the Raiders, helping the Cumbrian club fight off relegation from the Championship.

Smith first played for the club on dual registration from St Helens in 2019, before earning a coveted Super League Grand Final winner’s ring later that year, playing in Saints’ 23-6 win over Salford Red Devils at Old Trafford.

He then rejoined Leigh in 2022 and was an integral part of the hugely successful season, scoring ten tries in 32 games. He played in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final victory over Featherstone Rovers at Tottenham Hotspur and in the Championship Grand Final defeat of Batley Bulldogs which earned the club a place back in Super League.

Smith scored 28 tries in 96 career games, including 11 tries in 39 Leigh appearances. In those 39 Leigh games he was on the losing side on only five occasions.

Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “Aaron was one of my first signings when I came to the club and has been a fantastic servant to the club. Barrow presented Aaron with an opportunity which meant more playing time which is something we couldn’t guarantee here this season, so we have allowed Aaron to make this move for his career.”

