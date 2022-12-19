League Express readers vote on England coach

LEAGUE Express readers have had their say on Shaun Wane’s future as England coach – and 34 percent who voted in our readers’ poll want him to stay.

But current Huddersfield Giants team chief Ian Watson also has his backers, with 25 percent saying he should take charge of the national team.

With ex-Wigan coach Wane, appointed in February 2020, out of contract, the RFL are currently considering his position.

That’s in the wake of November’s disappointing 27-26 golden-point defeat by Samoa in the World Cup semi-finals.

England beat Samoa 60-6 in the tournament opener at St James’ Park, Newcastle, and went on to defeat France and Greece in the group stages.

Former Great Britain forward Wane’s side saw off Papua New Guinea in the quarter-finals before coming unstuck in the rematch with Samoa.

Despite an error-ridden display at the Emirates Stadium in London, the 58-year-old has insisted he is the right man for the job.

Watson, 46, cut his coaching teeth at Swinton and took Salford to the 2019 Super League Grand Final and 2020 Challenge Cup final.

He became Huddersfield coach ahead of the 2021 campaign and this year, led the Giants to the Challenge Cup final and Super League play-offs.

An ex-Wales international halfback or hooker, Watson had a spell as an assistant to ex-Great Britain coach Wayne Bennett.

