Rugby League World – What’s inside the Christmas & New Year Issue

Rugby League World ends its first year back in post-covid production with another bumper issue.

“Just because the World Cup has finished and the new season is still a month away doesn’t mean we have scrimped on content – we’re no Scrooges!” said RLW Editor Lorraine Marsden.

“During the World Cup, RFL President and TV broadcasting royalty Clare Balding was everywhere and now she’s in Rugby League World, reliving the sheer joy and excitement she got from the tournament and the honorary role within the governing body.

“Clare is joined by another star of the rugby league broadcasting world as Jenna Brooks answers the many, many questions put to her by our readers. Sky Sports’ Jenna seems to have been the most popular guest to our Quickfire Q&A hotseat, so much so we’ve extended the feature to four pages from the usual two to accommodate all the interesting responses from her. Even then, we still couldn’t get through all the questions, so apologies if yours didn’t quite make the cut this time.

“We also hear from Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith ahead of his first full season at Headingley, while some of Warrington’s new signings are intent on turning the club’s fortunes around.

“In the Championship Michael Lawrence is ready for a new start after leaving Huddersfield Giants for Bradford Bulls, and across in League One, Oldham have hired a new strength and conditioner with quite the backstory, which we also get the lowdown on.

“As the legacy of the World Cup continues, England’s Vicky Molyneux reflects on the role the current squad can have on the history of the game, while some of the leading names in the wheelchair game have their say on what needs to happen next to maximise the effects of England’s World Cup win.

“There is all the usual stuff from the grassroots game and around the world too, so while your polishing off what’s left of the mince pies, yule log and eggnog, why not do it with Rugby League World in hand!”

Rugby League World is NOT available in shops. You can order a single copy or a great value subscription direct from the publisher by clicking here, or call 01484 401895 (Mon-Fri 9.30am-5.30pm excluding Bank Holidays).