League Express’ Rugby League Highlights of the Week

TEAM: North Wales Crusaders travelled to Workington Town on Sunday for the League One elimination play-off game and came away with a shock 26-10 victory.

PLAYER: Sam Lisone had never scored a try for Leeds Rhinos before the weekend, but on Saturday he touched down three times in a 28-12 victory over Hull FC.

TRY: Jai Field’s 85-metre individual effort on the stroke of half-time was a masterclass of pace and elusiveness and effectively sealed the game for Wigan Warriors against Salford Red Devils.

STORY: The abandonment of Friday night’s game between Leigh Leopards and Huddersfield Giants because of floodlight failure and the RFL’s decision to carry on with the game where it had left off on Sunday afternoon.

QUOTE: “The influence of Kasey (Badger) and Belinda (Sharpe) has inspired young girls to take up refereeing. Many more will be inspired again when they see them refereeing this weekend.” The NRL general manager of elite officiating, Jared Maxwell, on the historic appointment of two female referees to take sole charge of games in the NRL at the weekend, the first time women have performed that role.

TWEET: “When people ask “Why do we still need pride?” This is the reason!” RFL Marcus Griffiths (@MarcusGriff), who received some hateful and homophobic messages last week on his Instagram account from an anonymous individual.

IMAGE: Darkness at Leigh Sports Village as the lights went out after 48 minutes of the Leopards’ game against Huddersfield.

