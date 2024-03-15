League One 2024: Newcastle Thunder season preview, squad and prediction

THE very fact that Rugby League World is able to preview Newcastle Thunder’s season is something of a success given the difficult time the club has faced since its relegation from the Championship at the end of last year.

But sadly, that is likely to be the only success the North-East outfit, who once had such high hopes for a Super League place, enjoy this year.

After initially pulling out of the competition following their relegation from the Championship at the end of 2023, a new board came in and put plans in place to compete after all.

They were officially accepted back into the League just before Christmas, and that lack of preparation time was easily seen in their 114-10 and 110-0 defeats to York and Wakefield respectively in the 1895 Cup.

With a largely inexperienced squad full of local amateur players, these could prove the be the first drubbings of many as Thunder look to rebuild from the bottom up.

Watch out for… Loan signings! These could prove crucial as coach Chris Thorman tries to guide the club through what promises to be a difficult year. With an initial squad containing largely local amateur players, any experience they can add, even for just a couple of games, will be vital.

2024 squad: The league squad for 2024 had yet to be confirmed at the time of going to press.

Rugby League World predicts: 9th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 494 (March 2024)

