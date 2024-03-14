Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley reacts to Wigan Warriors defeat

SALFORD RED DEVILS went down 22-12 against the Wigan Warriors at the Salford Community Stadium tonight.

The Red Devils were up 12-10 with just five minutes left of the fixture, but two late Wigan tries condemned Salford to defeat.

Salford head coach Paul Rowley spoke to Sky Sports after the game, particularly about Marc Sneyd’s decision to launch a short drop-out with five minutes to go which Wigan claimed and scored through Jake Wardle: “Sneydy was man of the match and it was the right decision. You win some you lose some regarding that. He has been brilliant for us and continues to be brilliant. He made one bad decision and that’s what happens,” Rowley said.

“They didn’t let us down, we should have won the game with Wigan down to 12. We got derailed a little bit and lost a bit of composure.

“They are good bunch, we have had a lot of adversity with injury and illness but whoever comes in just steps in and does a shift.

“It was a tough game, we are disappointed we didn’t win it.”

Rowley was also full of praise for Sneyd.

“I just think he is authentic, he’s not a manufactured player. He has grown up playing the game he loves and he loves playing.

“He wants the ball in his hands, he is a purist and is what rugby is all about.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.