League One 2024: Workington Town season preview, squad and prediction

WITH eight new recruits arriving at the Fibrus Community Stadium, including the mercurial Jarrod Sammut, Workington Town have strengthened across the board ahead of Anthony Murray’s second season in charge at the club.

And they will be hoping that makes a real difference after last season ended when a run of injures hit at just the wrong time, leaving them with little left in reserve to attack the play-offs.

With a largely local, Cumbrian-born squad, nothing would please Town’s charges more than potentially setting up more derbies with near neighbours Barrow and Whitehaven in the Championship.

Fans have already been treated to games between the three during the 1895 Cup group stages, which will have whetted the appetite for more. Can Workington keep up their side of the bargain and get themselves back into the Championship? With local pride to play for, they will definitely do their very best.

Watch out for… MALTESE international Jarrod Sammut was the target of many clubs across all three pro-leagues before swapping Barrow Raiders for Cumbrian neighbours Workington, where he previously spent time on loan in 2015. His flamboyant style and nifty footwork still has the ability to turn any game on its head.

2024 squad: 1 Jordan Burns, 2 Dave Eccleston, 3 Chris Taylor, 4 Jason Mossop, 5 Ethan Bickerdike, 6 Ciaran Walker, 7 Carl Forber, 8 Jordan Thomson, 9 Matty Henson, 10 Stevie Scholey, 11 Malik Steele, 12 Jake Bradley, 13 JJ Key, 14 Blain Marwood, 16 Jack Stephenson, 17 Grant Reid, 18 Liam McNicholas, 19 Connor Saunders, 20 Ellis Archer, 21 Jake Lightowler, 22 Tyler Walton, 23 Kian McPherson, 24 Jonny Hutton, 25 Sean Croston, 26 Luke Charlton, 28 Jarrod Sammut.

Rugby League World predicts: 4th

