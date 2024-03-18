Injury Corner: St Helens, Hull KR, Hull FC and Castleford Tigers suffer concerning blows

WHICH Super League sides suffered concerning blows in round five?
Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens
Tommy Makinson (St Helens) – hamstring
Hull FC vs Leigh Leopards
Carlos Tuimavave (Hull FC)
Huddersfield Giants vs Hull KR
Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) – concussion
George King (Hull KR) – hamstring
Catalans Dragons vs Castleford Tigers
George Lawler (Castleford Tigers) – concussion
