Injury Corner: St Helens, Hull KR, Hull FC and Castleford Tigers suffer concerning blows

WHICH Super League sides suffered concerning blows in round five?

Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens

Tommy Makinson (St Helens) – hamstring

Hull FC vs Leigh Leopards

Carlos Tuimavave (Hull FC)

Huddersfield Giants vs Hull KR

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) – concussion

George King (Hull KR) – hamstring

Catalans Dragons vs Castleford Tigers

George Lawler (Castleford Tigers) – concussion

