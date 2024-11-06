League One club chairman issues statement after rugby league side sells just 54 season tickets

ROCHDALE HORNETS chairman Andy Mazey has issued a statement after his club sells just 55 season tickets for the 2025 League One season as of now.

The Hornets have been a mainstay in the third tier for a number of seasons and made the play-offs in 2024, but Mazey has provided a rallying cry for Rochdale supporters following a tremendously difficult off-season as things stand.

Mazey posted: “As a board, we are determined to increase season ticket and membership numbers for 2025, as well as the number of people supporting and engaging with the club generally.

“We have therefore decided to take the unprecedented step of providing regular and transparent updates throughout the closed season.

“At the time of writing, I can report we have 41 platinum and regular season passes sold and allocated in total so far. This figure includes thirteen Under 16s passes which are issued free of charge.

“To put this into perspective and in very sobering terms, the income from sales to date does not cover the contractual commitment made to one of our higher-earning players, let alone an entire playing squad.

“The detailed IMG grading piece we published earlier this week hopefully makes it absolutely clear of the need for considerably more engagement, support and growth across all areas.

“Whatever the views are of the IMG grading process, the RFL, or the current position of the sport, ultimately the overriding message is we need more people doing more for the club.

“With this in mind, I’d urge any Hornets supporter yet to purchase a 2025 Betfred League 1 platinum membership or season ticket to please do so, and also follow and engage with us on social media at every opportunity.

“As you may have also read in our IMG piece, a significant six-figure annual investment is currently being made by myself and the other shareholders.

“We are committed to a plan and doing all we can behind the scenes, and we are all extremely grateful for the efforts of everyone that make this club what it is, but also recognise the need to accelerate growth.

“As the old saying goes, if you don’t move forward, you begin to move backward. Going backward is not an option, so we must collectively now drive even harder do all we can TOGETHER to increase support in the stands, which whilst helping finances and the overall matchday experience, also helps lift the players.

“I would also like to to take this opportunity to reiterate the important message that our current club ownership is not a closed shop. Anyone interested in helping us to take the club forward and feels they can contribute, not just financially but professionally towards the club’s growth and aspirations, is more than welcome to make contact at any time.

“On behalf of the shareholders, directors, management, staff and players at Rochdale Hornets, I would just like to thank everyone who is invested in the club in any way.”

