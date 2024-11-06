High marks for Student Women!

Several players were among the points in Sunday’s programme in the Women’s Student League.

Lucy Williamson, who had garnered six touchdowns in the previous week’s victory at Liverpool, led the way with 32 points from five tries and six goals as NORTHUMBRIA scuttled Leeds 64-0.

Abi Turner crossed four times, while Sophie Price, Izzy Suggit, Nicole Rowe and Darcey Worth also dotted down.

Natalia Mia raced over for six tries in LIVERPOOL’S 40-4 win at NOTTINGHAM, for whom Livi McCausland crossed. Ellie Horsley, Manon Melville and Clara Morgan closed the visitors’ account, and Melville improved two scores.

MANCHESTER prevailed 36-16 at NORTHUMBRIA A, thanks to a brace apiece for Niamh Somers, MJ Jones and Fatin Najwa Fadzli. Katie Swindell and Isabelle Ho claimed Manchester’s other two tries and Clare Timmins landed a couple of goals. Carys Rees, who had a hat-trick, was unlucky to finish on the losing side; Amelia Baker converted two of Rees’ touchdowns.

Results

Sunday 3 November 2024

Nottingham 4 Liverpool 40; Northumbria 64 Leeds 0; Northumbria A 16 Manchester 36.

Fixtures

Sunday 10 November 2024

Liverpool v Northumbria A; Northumbria v Nottingham; Leeds v Manchester.