League One club holds first talks with council to make “absolutely massive” stadium move

NO secret has been made of rugby league clubs’ attempts to improve their standing both on and off the pitch ahead of a crunch period under the new stakeholders IMG.

In an attempt to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league, the marketing giants have set about their proposals to help develop clubs and the game for the future.

Included in those proposals has been an attempt to drive the standard of facilities with the likes of Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers the latest two professional clubs to make their move in that regard.

However, further down the tiers, there is also one club that harbours an incredible ambition – and that is being reflected in the work they are doing off the field.

The Midlands Hurricanes of League One, formed in 2021 after taking over the franchise owned by the Coventry Bears, are a club determined to spread rugby league in the Midlands.

For the 2023 season, the club made the move to the Alexander Stadium in the heart of Birmingham, playing in the warm-up arena.

However, the club has held its first talks with Birmingham Council in a bid to move into the playing arena which can seat 18,000 people.

“It is still very early stages,” Midlands’ chief executive Greg Wood told League Express.

“We have just had the initial meeting last week to discuss the terms to move over to the main arena for next year but it is still very much the goal and our aim.”

Wood was keen to stress just how big the move would be for the club.

“It would be absolutely massive for us, it was very much a one year stop-gap to be in the warm-up arena this year,” Wood continued.

“We need that ground because we are confident we can get big, big crowds in there and then we can attract all the local community, get schools involved as well as rugby union and rugby league clubs to come down to games.

“To be able to do that we need somewhere for those guys to sit and the right facility and infrastructure behind us which the stadium will obviously provide.”