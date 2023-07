FORMER Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford has found a new job, months on from his departure from the West Yorkshire club.

Rugby union side Northampton Saints have announced that Radford will join the club ahead of the 2023-24 season as an assistant coach, focusing on the team’s defence.

The 44-year-old won the Challenge Cup with Hull FC in 2016 and 2017 but left Castleford after three games of the 2023 Super League season.