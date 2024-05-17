League One club launches supporter appeal for £10,000 to continue being “a sustainable enterprise”

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS have launched an appeal to supporters to help secure the club’s long-term future as well asking individuals interested in investing in the club to form expressions of interest.

The club has been at the forefront of rugby league in Wales since the club’s inception in 2012 following the demise of the Super League side, Crusaders RLFC.

Recently, the Crusaders have had to play the majority of their 2023 home games away from home whilst incurring a loss of a significant number of core supporters since the Covid-19 pandemic.

North Wales will, however, achieve a record-breaking year commercially in 2024, but its current board of directors has stressed that that alone will not ensure the long-term survival of the club.

With that in mind, the Welsh club have launched a campaign to raise £10,000 which the club believes will help keep rugby league in North Wales flourishing, and allow the Crusaders to continue blooding through youngsters.

A statement from the club reads: “We’re appealing to supporters to help us raise the £10,000.00 we need to ensure the club remains a sustainable enterprise and carries the ability to attract potential investment going forward.

“We’re welcoming donations however big or small towards our target and are also encouraging the local communities to turn out in force for our remaining home games of the 2024 season.”

