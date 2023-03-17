League One club reveals why Challenge Cup fixture with Bradford Bulls has had to be moved venue

THE Challenge Cup is well-known for its ability to throw up potential upsets with all teams dreaming of Wembley.

One such tie for the Challenge Cup Fourth Round sees Midlands Hurricanes host the Bradford Bulls as the League One expansion side attempts to get to grips with one of the former powerhouses of rugby league.

With Midlands drawn first out of the hat, they were scheduled to play the game at their new facility in Birmingham, the Alexander Stadium, however, the game will now take place at Odsal on 2 April.

Now, the Hurricanes’ chief executive, Greg Wood, has explained the decision to move the fixture to Odsal with the large travelling contingent from Bradford one of the reasons why.

“There are a number of reasons (why the game can’t be played at the Alexander Stadium) and that (Bradford’s large away contingent) is one there is no secret to that,” Wood told League Express.

“Logistically it would have been a big stretch. We’ve only played, up to the here and now, one game to date at this stadium so it’s very much a learning process from that first game.

“We took on a lot of feedback from people in areas that we can improve on. For me the risk outweighs the reward on this occasion.

Wood highlighted just how upset he was at the idea of having to move the game to Odsal.

“I’m as gutted as anyone that we had to realise it was a step too far too soon. I genuinely am devastated.

“I would have loved to get a powerhouse from Bradford down to the Midlands, but it’s one of those and Rome wasn’t built in a day.

“We’ve had a lot of people disappointed that we have to go Bradford but there is no one more disappointed than me.

“But, it is the right decision for the club at this time. Hopefully it is the last time we have to do that.”