Ex-Hull FC and Salford Red Devils forward set to make professional rugby league return

FORMER Hull FC and Salford Red Devils forward Jansin Turgut is set to make his professional rugby league return this weekend.

Turgut, who has been a major advocate of mental health wellbeing after attempting suicide back in 2019, will run out for the Bradford Bulls reserves against Hull FC reserves tomorrow lunchtime after joining the West Yorkshire club on trial.

The game will kick off at 12pm at the University of Hull with Turgut returning to the fold aged 27 in the hope of striking a permanent deal.

It’s the latest step in a remarkable recovery for the Turkish international who, just three years ago, attempted to take his own life, falling three storeys from a car park following a battle with mental health.

He fractured his spine, broke his pelvis, both legs and knees and had facial reconstruction after breaking every breaking every bone in his face.

Since then, Turgut has continued to document his recovery on social media and has repeatedly spoke of his hope of returning to rugby league in a professional capacity.

This game tomorrow can certainly be a major stepping stone in what would be a remarkable turnaround.

Good luck Jansin from everyone at League Express!