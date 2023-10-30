League One club undergoes name change to celebrate “rich history”

LEAGUE ONE club Oldham has undergone a name change ahead of the 2023 season.

Previously named Oldham RLFC, the club will now be known as Oldham RLFC 1876 Ltd.

The chairman of the Roughyeds, Bill Quinn, has explained why the change has been made in a statement on the club website.

He said: “Hi, everyone. It’s been a very exciting couple of weeks and more news now.

“Chairman and the board as a whole are proud to announce the name change of our great club to ORLFC 1876 Ltd.

“We felt it was only right to go back to the very start and to recognise everyone who has ever had anything to do with our club,

“It is an insult not to celebrate our rich history and not to honour those who went before us. Many of them did great things and the club has a very impressive honours board.

“So many people achieved big things for this club and it’s only right that we recognise it. We will be history ourselves one day and hopefully we will have added even more success to the history of our club.

“This is also a thank you to our great supporters who have stood by the club for many, many years. In 2026 we will be celebrating 150 years . . . hopefully with success for everyone.

“Many thanks, and remember our catchphrase, #StrongerTogether

“Your chairman,

“Bill Quinn”.

Oldham have already begun their rebuild for 2024, with Sean Long appointed as head coach and the likes of Jordan Turner, Joe Wardle and Craig Kopczak all joining the Lancashire club.

