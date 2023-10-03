League One clubs set to learn rugby league fate as change in structure considered

LEAGUE ONE clubs are set to learn their rugby league fate with a change in structure considered.

With the exit of West Wales Raiders and London Skolars from the third tier following the end of the 2023 season, there are just nine League One clubs that would take to the field in 2024.

As such, League One clubs are now in conversations with the RFL over a potential structure change for next season, Hunslet chairman Bill Sykes has revealed, with the veteran revealing that a solution could be resolved in the next couple of weeks.

“Obviously, the news about London Skolars resigning from League One is both sad and concerning,” Sykes said.

“Our thoughts go out to all those who have been involved at the club over the years, particularly Hector McNeil, who founded the club, and of course their supporters.

“I’m pleased to see that the club will still be playing in the Southern Conference League and hopefully they can return to the professional game sometime in the future.

“But out of adversity comes opportunity, and you’ll have no doubt seen that the RFL are in consultation with One clubs over the League 1 structure for 2024.

“I can assure you that we are very much at the table for those discussions and continue to lobby for a structure that we feel would benefit the wider game. We expect the matter to be resolved by early October.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.