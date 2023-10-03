Super League halfback facing fitness race for semi-final play-offs following hamstring injury

THE Super League season is heading into its business end as six teams compete for the Grand Final trophy that will be on offer at Old Trafford on October 14.

However, for Catalans Dragons halfback Mitchell Pearce, a semi-final clash against St Helens at the weekend could come too soon for the Australian star.

Pearce, who will retire at the end of the 2023 Super League season following two years at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, suffered a hamstring injury in Catalans’ 19-8 win over Salford Red Devils last weekend.

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara is giving Pearce every chance of being fit for the clash, but he will make a decision mid-week.

“He has given himself every chance, if he will play or not we don’t know at this stage. If he is fit, he will play, if he is not we are comfortable with that,” McNamara said.

“We will finish our preparation Wednesday and will make a decision during that day.”

Siosiua Taukeiaho and Tanguy Zenon are still out for the Dragons whilst Paul Seguier and Adam Keighran should be fit in time for the semi-final.

Catalans’ opponents will be reigning champions St Helens, who were able to overcome the Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon in front of a packed Totally Wicked Stadium.

