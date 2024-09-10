Leah Burke reveals key factors to St Helens winning WSL League Leaders’ Shield

AN opening-day defeat was the catalyst for St Helens topping the Women’s Super League, according to prolific winger Leah Burke.

Saints secured the League Leaders’ Shield with a 98-0 victory at Warrington on Saturday, their twelfth consecutive league win since losing by four points away at defending champions York in the opening round in April.

“The League Leaders’, the most consistent team wins it and we have been consistent,” said England star Burke.

“The only game we lost was that very first game and I think since then we’ve been competing in every game and getting the wins. It’s deserved for the season we’ve had so far.

“We know how we can perform. When we lost that first game, we knew we didn’t want to lose again.

“Performing on the pitch every week, we’ve just been getting better. It’s really great being able to keep winning.”

Having also retained the Challenge Cup this season, Saints have now won 14 matches in a row in all competitions and can head into the play-offs with that streak at 15 if they beat Barrow at home this Friday.

Burke scored four tries against Warrington to make it 30 for the season in league and cup, but she says defence has been most important to their results.

“The tries come but it’s the hard work of the middles across the pitch. It’s always nice to score on the edges but it’s a full team performance,” she said.

“I think our defence has been key. We’ve not let that many tries in. Our attack comes, but if you don’t let teams score points they can’t win.

“There have been some close scorelines but our defence has been so great and that’s how we’ve got the wins in games. Like (at home against) York when we won 10-6, our defence kept us in that game. That’s how we’ve finished top of the league.”

