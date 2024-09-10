Why Wigan Warriors coach suspects Liam Marshall is yet to receive England cap

WIGAN WARRIORS coach Matt Peet would love nothing more than to see Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall’s England call-ups turn into international caps.

The pair were the only uncapped players in a 31-man performance squad named by England coach Shaun Wane last Friday (see page 3).

That night, both produced strong displays as the Warriors toppled Hull KR at the top of the Super League and moved on course to retain the League Leaders’ Shield.

Nsemba delivered a huge display in the back row and scored a try while winger Marshall scored a quick-fire double to level the scores and then secure a 24-20 victory over the Robins.

Marshall has played for England before, in a World Cup warm-up against Fiji in 2022 that did not count as a cap.

But he has edged closer to contention with a campaign which has brought 24 Super League tries plus another six in their Challenge Cup success.

“I’d love him to. We’ve been having this discussion for a long time,” Peet said of a potential England debut for the 28-year-old.

“The thing with Marshy is at international level everyone wants massive wingers (Marshall is five-foot-ten). He’s up against some huge athletes. But as a Wiganer, you wouldn’t swap him for everybody.

“He’s done it at every other level, so hopefully at some point he forces his way in. But I do think Shaun has got a lot of competition, lads who play on both sides of the world.

“There’s some quality there, but if he gets it he’ll more than deserve it.”

Likewise Nsemba, with Peet saying of his first call-up that he will be proud when he gets a cap, as seems likely to happen sooner rather than later considering the 20-year-old’s rapid rise.

“It’s a big squad. It’s a step in the right direction, but for him it’s about aspiring to play Samoa and play well,” said Peet.

“He was super impressive (against Hull KR). I thought he was very, very good. He was a menace all night, in attack and defence. He got past them a couple of times. He deserves the praise he’s getting.”

