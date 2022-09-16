Lebanon Grand Final set for today

The Wolves will play the Lycans (Grey Wolves) in a repeat of the 2021 Lebanon RL Grand Final at the Nejmeh Stadium, West Beirut tonight, Friday (kick off 9.45pm, local time).

Wolves won the decider 26-18 last season and are looking to retain their trophy. Both sides contain players included in Michael Cheika’s Cedars World Cup train on squad.

Rudy Hachache, Wolves RLFC head coach, commented: “It’s been a long and tough season with most of our core players either leaving the country or injured, but we managed to make it to the final after a physical semi against a determined Tripoli side. We have a lot of young players ready to step up. Our training this week has gone up a level and I’m confident that if we stick to our game plan we can retain the title.”

Grey Wolves RLFC team manager, Khalil Azar, noted: “We are meeting Wolves again and this year we feel we are better prepared. We believe have the upper hand after the regular season and it’s payback time. This is a tremendous opportunity for some of our players to put their names forward for World Cup inclusion, and this is a fantastic opportunity for them to impress.”

The match is scheduled to be live-streamed on the Lebanon Rugby League Federation facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/LebanonRL

WOLVES : Rudy Hachache, Hassan Jammal, Hanna John Rmeily, Kahil Bejjani, Ameen Agha, Yazan Sharaf, Jhonny Fawaz, Atef Hamdan, Gianni Hammoudeh, Sadek Choucair, Walid Nasr, Toufic Ghalayini, Dani Sulaimani, Mazen Knio, Ziad Agha, Alhassan Khoshnan, Michael Elmoualem

LYCANS (GREY WOLVES) : Jihad Hamwi, Karim el Zein, Antoine Karam, Randolph Spiridon, Aldo Khoury, Mario Nawar, Khaled Rafii, Peter Haddad, Jad Zgheib, Nadim Kreiker, Rami Hasbani, Karl Bcherrawi, Tom Micho, Elie Chaghoury, Rami Kiwan, Chris Korbany, Andrew Abou Chakra