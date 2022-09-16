Catalans Dragons retain French international for 2023

Catalans Dragons back Arthur Romano has signed a new one-year deal with the Perpignan club.

The 25-year-old French international has made 33 first-team appearances since his debut in 2017, including 14 this season.

Romano will now remain at Stade Gilbert Brutus for at least another season under Catalans head coach Steve McNamara.

“Arthur is a hard-working young man who is continually improving and epitomises the person and player we want at the Dragons,” McNamara said.

Romano added: “I am very happy to extend my contract with the Dragons. I thank the staff and the club for trusting me.

“I will continue to work hard and give everything to reach the club’s objective next season.”