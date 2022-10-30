Lebanon saunter into World Cup quarter-finals with 74-12 thrashing of Jamaica

LEBANON rampaged their way into the World Cup quarter-finals with a 74-12 thrashing of minnows Jamaica.

With Mitchell Moses running the show and Khaled Rajeb showing his class, Jamaica were outclassed from the first minute.

It was pretty much a routine first 40 minutes from the Lebanese with Mikey Tannous, Abbas Miski, Elie El-Zakhem, Reece Robinson, Khaled Rajeb, Charbel Tasipale and Josh Mansour all dotting down on the scoresheet as Jamaica simply had no answer to the Cedars’ onslaught.

The only blot on Lebanon’s copybook was a yellow card to Khalil Rahme on the stroke of half-time, but Adam Douihi got on the scoresheet straight after the break to extend Lebanon’s lead to 46-0.

Jamaica did register a try on 50 minutes when Mo Agoro hacked on a loose ball to run 60 metres much to the joy of the Leigh Sports Village crowd.

Tasipale, however, grabbed his second and Michael Lawrence was sent to the sinbin for a professional foul moments later.

Tony Maroun got in on the act just before the the hour with Mansour grabbing his second after intercepting a loose ball on 61 minutes to make it 62-6.

Credit to Jamaica, though, they kept coming and had their second of the game when Jordan Andrade fell over the line following stellar work by Joel Farrell off a kick.

Mansour flew in at the corner for a hat-trick with nine minutes to go as Doueihi’s special conversion extended Lebanon’s lead to 68-12.

And the Cedars just had enough time to register the try of the afternoon as Doueihi chipped twice before Miski scooped up the ball to go in at the corner. Doueihi converted to round off the scoring at 74-12.

Lebanon

Adam Doueihi, Josh Mansour, Brandon Morkos, Reece Robinson, Abbas Miski, Khaled Rajeb, Mitchell Moses (C), James Roumanos, Mikey Tannous, Khalil Rahme, Elie El-Zakhem, Charbel Tasipale, Andrew Kazzi. Subs (all used): Anthony Layoun, Jalal Bazzaz, Jaxsen Rahme, Tony Maroun

Tries: Tannous, Miski, El-Zakhem, Robinson, Rajeb, Tasipale 2, Mansour 3, Doueihi, Maroun

Goals: Moses 7/8, Doueihi 4/5

Sinbin: Rahme

Jamaica

Ben Jones-Bishop, Mo Agoro, Alex Young, Jacob Ogden, Abevia McDonald, James Woodburn-Hall, Kieran Rush, Khamisi McKain, Jymel Coleman, Michael Lawrence, Keenan Tomlinson, Joel Farrell, Ashton Golding (C). Subs (all used): Joe Brown, AJ Wallace, Chevaughn Bailey, Jordan Andrade

Tries: Agoro, Andrade

Goals: Woodburn-Hall 2/2

Sinbin: Lawrence

Half-time: 42-0

Referee: Paki Parkinson

Scoring sequence: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 30-0, 36-0, 42-0; 46-0, 46-6, 52-6, 58-6, 62-6, 62-12, 68-12, 74-12

Venue: Leigh Sports Village, Leigh