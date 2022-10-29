Fiji register 30-14 win over brave Scotland in bruising World Cup encounter

FIJI ensured their World Cup quarter-final place with a less than convincing 30-14 win over a stubborn Scotland.

People must have been wondering where this Scotland performance had been so far in the tournament after being thrashed by Italy and Australia, but the Bravehearts certainly proved their mettle in a highly-entertaining fixture.

Fiji began the scoring in the fourth minute as Taniela Sadrugu forced his way over the line with Brandon Wakeham converting for a 6-0 lead.

That lead was doubled when Viliame Kikau took a stunning Henry Raiwalui offload inside to canter through on 14 minutes.

Against the run of play, however, the Bravehearts were on the scoresheet on 20 minutes through Lachlan Walmsley when the Halifax winger plucked out a Fijian pass to run 90 metres. Walmsley couldn’t convert as Fiji led 12-4.

Sunia Turuva was held up for Fiji, but Raiwalui was here, there and everywhere and finally the halfback got Fiji their third try of the night five minutes before the break, scooping up a loose ball after Walmsley had dropped a kick.

That being said, Scotland hit back as the hooter sounded through Ben Hellewell following a perfect James Bell grubber kick. Walmsley again missed the conversion as Fiji led 18-8 at the break.

The Bravehearts, however, were down to 12 men just a minute into the second-half as Luke Bain was sent to the sinbin for a high tackle on Turuva.

And Fiji punished their opponents, Maika Sivo running in at the corner with Wakeham converting to make it 24-8.

Despite being down to 12 men, however, Scotland came back with a vengeance, Bayley Liu stepping his way through the Fijian line on 51 minutes. Kyle Schneider converted to bring the Bravehearts back to within ten points at 24-14.

Things had been simmering all night and Walmsley and Kikau came to a head for the third time. Referee Tom Grant had had enough and both were sinbinned with 14 minutes to go.

Finally, Fiji hammered the nail in Scotland’s coffin a minute later when Korbin Sims crashed over. Wakeham’s conversion handed Fiji a 30-14 lead and that’s the way the game ended.

Fiji

Sunia Turuva, Vuate Karawalevu, Kevin Naiqama (C), Semi Valemei, Maika Sivo, Henry Raiwalui, Brandon Wakeham, King Vuniyayawa, Apisai Koroisau, Korbin Sims, Viliame Kikau, Josh Wong, Taniela Sadrugu. Subs (all used): Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu, Penioni Tagituimua, Tevita Toloi, Lamar Manuel-Liolevave

Tries: Sadrugu, Kikau, Raiwalui, Sivo, Sims

Goals: Wakeham 5/5

Sinbin: Kikau

Scotland

Davey Dixon, Lachlan Walmsley, Bayley Liu, Kieran Buchanan, Matty Russell, James Bell, Calum Gahan, Jack Teanby, Kyle Schneider, Sam Luckley, Ben Hellewell, Kane Linnett, Luke Bain. Subs (all used): Logan Bayliss-Row, Guy Graham, Charlie Emslie, Dale Ferguson (C)

Tries: Walmsley, Hellewell, Liu

Goals: Walmsley 0/2, Schneider 1/1

Sinbin: Bain, Walmsley

Half-time: 18-8

Referee: Tom Grant

Scoring sequence: 6-0, 12-0, 12-4, 18-4, 18-8, 24-8, 24-14, 30-14

Venue: Kingston Park, Newcastle