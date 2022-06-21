Lee Radford hails ‘coup’ as Castleford Tigers sign Leeds Rhinos forward

Castleford Tigers have signed Alex Mellor from Leeds Rhinos with immediate effect on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The back-row forward had been linked with a move to the Jungle for next season but has now joined Lee Radford’s squad mid-season.

Former Bradford Bulls and Huddersfield Giants man Mellor joined Leeds for 2020 and played in their Challenge Cup final win that season.

But the 27-year-old has only made six appearances this season and the Rhinos have allowed him to leave for their West Yorkshire neighbours.

“I’ve watched him over the years and been impressed with him and he’s probably not struck the chords that he wanted to so far this year,” said Castleford boss Radford.

“I think we’re picking up someone who we can try to get back into the swing of things and enjoying his rugby again.

“He’s of the age where his best years are still in front of him and I think he will be a good coup for us.”

Mellor added: “It’s been a bit of a long process getting things sorted, so to finally have it all figured out is a good feeling.

“I want to kick on, hopefully play play-off football this year and find some form again.”