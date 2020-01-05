Leeds duo set for Bradford loan switch

Bradford Bulls are set to take a number of young Leeds players on loan following Rhys Evans’ switch to the Rhinos, including England Academy international Muizz Mustapha and Daniel Waite-Pullan.

Welsh international Evans has linked up with the Super League club for the season on loan, activating a clause in his Bulls’ deal that allowed him to move.

But the agreement between the clubs will also see young Rhinos come in the opposite direction, with former Bulls Academy product Waite-Pullan expected to be among them.

Bradford coach John Kear would not be drawn on the identity of any potential recruits but League Express understands that prop Mustapha is also set to make the move.

Back-rower Waite-Pullan came through the Bulls’ system, but was a victim of their liquidation in 2017 and moved to the Rhinos.

There could be further Leeds players making the switch and the Bulls are also chasing a further season-long loan deal for a threequarter at another Super League club.

Kear believes the Evans deal shows that his club has made strides in the way it conducts itself.

Kear explained: “It’s an honourable deal on both sides.

“Rhys has been very good with us in his reasonableness with money, and part of that was this clause that if a Super League club came in then he could move.

“He’s acted very honourably throughout and I’d like to think we have too, which perhaps you’ve not always been able to say about Bradford in previous decades.

“I feel as if we’re taking steps forward on that front.

“The deal is good for Rhys, it’s good for Leeds and I think it shows we’ve acted in good faith with him throughout.

“Rhys is a smashing lad, with a strong Super League pedigree.

“On a personal level I am pleased for him that he has this opportunity and the overall arrangement represents sound business for our club.”