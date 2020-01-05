London Broncos confident of capturing Aussie

London Broncos are hoping that transfer target Mitch Allgood will be able to link up with them this month.

The capital club has long been linked with the former Hull KR and St George Illawarra frontrower, and they remain confident he will be part of their 2020 squad.

Allgood is currently still waiting for visa clearance in Australia, but the Broncos hope that will be completed shortly.

Coach Danny Ward says the club remains on the look out for further signings but that no others are imminent at present.

He said: “I thought one or two might come up over the Christmas period but that hasn’t happened.

“We’re always keeping a look out for anything that does come up, but I’m happy with the squad and what we’re doing at the moment.”

Ward hopes to give all but one of his squad game time in this weekend’s two fixtures with Coventry and Hull FC.

The Broncos will take a largely reserve and fringe team to the Bears on Friday night before a stronger team takes on the Black and Whites two days later.

Only youngster Gideon Boafo is unavailable, as he continues to recover from a hamstring tear.

Ward added: “We’re not far off being fully fit now.

“We had one of those pre-seasons where a few players came back after going under the knife, with Olly Ashall-Bott and Cory Aston both having had surgery.

“But slowly they’re all coming back to full fitness and this weekend is a good chance to have a look at everybody bar Gideon.”