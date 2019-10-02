Leeds leave Myler’s future in his own hands following Gale arrival

Richie Myler is free to leave Leeds; but the Rhinos won’t force him out of the door.

The arrival of Luke Gale has left Myler’s future in doubt, with the former Warrington and Catalans halfback likely to start the season third choice behind Gale and Rob Lui.

It’s believed Myler has been offered to clubs during the season, but Agar insists the decision is down to Myler, who has a year left to run on his contract at Headingley.

“That’s probably down to Richie a little bit. While the club were linked with numerous half-backs we were open with Rich and said we are looking at a deal for Luke, but we’re not really looking outside and beyond that.

“Having an abundance of riches like that will strengthen us; at the same time we know Richie is an experienced half-back that wants to play first-grade – but he still can.”