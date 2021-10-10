Leeds linked with former Featherstone coach

Leeds Rhinos are in talks with a potential new head coach from Australia for the 2022 season, League Express understands.

There has been speculation about the future of Leeds coach Richard Agar for some time.

League Express understands, according to sources in both Australia and England, that the club is considering appoint Parramatta assistant coach Ryan Carr as head coach at Headingley for next year, while Agar would stay at the Rhinos and move into a football director role, where he would be in charge of player pathways and recruitment.

Carr is highly regarded in the UK after his spell at Featherstone Rovers, who he joined in December 2018 from the NSW Cup club Mounties. In 2019 he also spent some time with Leeds, assisting Agar in 2019 on the basis of a dual-registration agreement between the two clubs. Carr coached Featherstone to reach the Million Pound Game in 2019, which they lost to Toronto.

Carr has not been re-signed by the Eels for 2022 and it is believed he is currently in negotiations with Leeds.

According to the Daily Telegraph in Sydney, he is also a candidate to become an assistant coach to former Wigan coach Michael Maguire at the Wests Tigers.

Previously former Brisbane and South Sydney head coach Anthony Seibold was a reported target of the Rhinos. Seibold has since joined the staff of English rugby union national team coach Eddie Jones.

A Leeds spokesperson denied the club was in talks with Carr when contacted by League Express.

