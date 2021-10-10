Adebiyi set to become Trinity’s fourth new face?

Former London Broncos forwards Eddie Battye, Jay Pitts and Sadiq Adebiyi could be reunited in the Wakefield pack next year.

Trinity, who have agreed a one-year contract extension with second rower James Batchelor, are being linked with Nigeria international Adebiyi, 24, twelve months after bringing in Battye and two years after re-signing Pitts, who began his career there before playing for Leeds, Hull and Bradford as well as the capital club.

Lagos-born Adebiyi, who is on his way back after a ruptured Achilles tendon sustained in the opening round of the Championship campaign, has often figured at loose-forward, but can also play in the front and second rows.

The Richmond Warriors product who moved to the UK at the age of six, came through the Broncos Academy and made his first-team debut as an 18-year-old in 2015, and has featured 45 times for the club, making 13 Super League appearances, with three tries, in 2019.

Adebiyi has also had loan spells at Hemel Stags, Oxford, London Skolars, Oldham and Sheffield, taking him to more than 70 outings in all.

Wakefield have already signed versatile Huddersfield back Lee Gaskell, Leigh hooker Liam Hood and Warrington winger Tom Lineham as they aim to climb the Super League standings under coach Willie Poching after this year’s tenth-placed finish.

Academy product Batchelor, 23, made his debut in 2016 and has topped 70 appearances as well as playing for England Knights.

Trinity have confirmed the departure of out-of-contract hooker Kyle Wood, who has been linked with Championship side Halifax.

The Castleford-born 32-year-old has had seven years at Wakefield, over two spells, having also played for Huddersfield in two stints as well as Doncaster and Sheffield.

He has made 165 Trinity appearances, scoring 26 tries, and chief executive Michael Carter said: “Kyle has been outstanding and a hugely popular figure within the club.

“Unfortunately it’s a consequence of the challenging financial situation that has left us not able to offer him an extension.”

