Bullock ready for Wolves challenge

Prop Joe Bullock says he’s more than ready for his new challenge at Warrington.

The 28-year-old has, as expected, moved to the Wolves from Wigan – on a three-year deal.

The Blackpool-born player came through Wigan’s development system, but left for Leigh in 2013, and has three years at Barrow between 2015 and 2018 before returning to the Warriors, who finally handed him a debut in 2019, when he played 23 times.

Bullock, who has made 47 appearances for Wigan in total, said: “I’m really happy to be moving to Warrington.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to come here and I think it’s a good progression in my career. I’m looking forward to what we can do in the years ahead.”

Bullock joins Oliver Holmes and Peter Mata’utia, who are all following coach Daryl Powell from Castleford, Greg Minikin, who is moving from Hull KR, and James Harrison, who is joining from Featherstone, as new arrivals.

He added: “Speaking to Daryl Powell and (chief executive) Karl Fitzpatrick, they’ve seen something in me that they think will add a lot to the team.

“Daryl’s done some great things at Castleford and he’s got a good record of making players better.

“There’s been a few who have won Man of Steel under his coaching so I’m confident he can bring another level out in me.

“I think I can achieve my personal goals under him and I’m excited to work with him.

“The contract was signed a while ago but we all wanted to just focus on our own seasons and what we wanted to achieve.

“We let it sit until now but it’s good to finally get it out there.

“I’m looking forward to getting into pre-season now. I’ll work hard to get myself into that team and find a role for myself.”

Bullock’s arrival will help balance the loss of Chris Hill to Huddersfield.

“I don’t think any one player can replace Chris Hill given what he’s done here. He’s had a superb career,” said Bullock.

“Making sure his absence isn’t felt is up to me, the other props that are already here and any players who may come in.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.