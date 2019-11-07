Leeds outcast Lolohea nominated for Golden Boot

Tui Lolohea has been nominated for the Golden Boot.

The Tonga and Salford halfback left Leeds Rhinos after a difficult 17-match spell with the club and was ultimately sent to Red Devils as part of a deal to bring Rob Lui to Headingley.

Now, Lolohea has played in a Super League Grand Final, orchestrated victories over Great Britain and Australia and is now in contention for rugby league’s biggest individual accolade.

He’s joined on the shortlist by fellow Tongan Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Kiwi duo Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves along with Australians Damian Cook and Payne Haas.

John Bateman is also on the shortlist after his excellent performances for Great Britain, while another Super League player, St Helens centre Kevin Naiqama, has also been nominated alongside fellow Fiji representatives Viliame Kikau and Brandon Wakeman.