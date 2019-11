Newcastle Thunder have completed the signing of Colton Roche from Bradford Bulls.

The utility started the year with Huddersfield Giants before making the move to the Bulls, but will now link up with the ambitious League 1 side next year.

I’m looking forward to working with Colton,” said head coach Simon Finnigan.

“He will add to our team as someone who plays the game in a dynamic way and I am sure will complement the way that we play.”