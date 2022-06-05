Leeds Rhinos tie up young prospects but Rhyse Martin’s future remains uncertain

Leeds Rhinos fans will be hoping Rhyse Martin follows in the footsteps of Jarrod O’Connor and Corey Johnson by agreeing a Rhinos contract extension.

Versatile forward O’Connor, 20, and hooker Johnson, 21, have penned terms until the end of 2025 and 2024 respectively.

It’s a sign that recently-arrived coach Rohan Smith, who picked up his second win in three games as Warrington were defeated 40-4 on Friday, is already thinking about the make-up of next year’s squad.

Leeds now have 21 players, including the likes of James Bentley, David Fusitu’a, Ash Handley, Kruise Leeming, Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki, Matt Prior, Aidan Sezer, Liam Sutcliffe, Zane Tetevano and Jack Walker, signed up beyond this season.

There are nine whose futures have still to be confirmed – including goal-kicking second rower Martin.

The popular Papua New Guinea international has been a big hit at Headingley since switching from Canterbury Bulldogs, initially on a two-and-a-half-year contract, in June 2019.

The 29-year-old agreed an extension to cover this season back in September but has said he is keen to finalise his future earlier this time around.

The eight other Rhinos coming out of contract are Blake Austin, Tom Briscoe, Jack Broadbent, Brad Dwyer, Zak Hardaker, Alex Mellor, Muizz Mustapha and Bodene Thompson.

O’Connor, the 20-year-old son of former Wigan and Great Britain prop Terry O’Connor who joined Leeds from the Widnes Academy in March 2019, said: “The club showed a lot of faith in me when they brought me here when Widnes went into administration and I see my future here going forward.

“Training is going well and I’ve been getting the game time which is helping me to improve,” he added.

“Rohan Smith has shown a lot of faith in me since he became coach. He’s a big reason to stay as well.”

Johnson explained: “Rohan Smith has come in and he is really experienced. All of the boys are loving it so I’m getting more and more experience from him and learning everything he has to offer.”

Leeds hope centre Newman could be in the frame for Friday’s visit to his hometown club Huddersfield after recovering from a hamstring injury that required surgery.

On Tuesday evening Leeds will be hosting their annual players’ dinner at Headingley in the Howard Suite, when four new additions will be made to the club’s Hall of Fame, with a special reunion for the 1972 team that reached the Challenge Cup and Championship Finals, as well as a special tribute to Leeds icon Les Dyl, who was a member of that squad and passed away last month.

The evening starts at 6.30pm for dinner at 7.00pm, and tickets, costing £50 each, can be ordered from the Rhinos website.

Meanwhile Rhinos forward Tom Holroyd has been handed a ten-match ban for punching after being sent off while playing for Bradford against Newcastle in the Championship last month.

