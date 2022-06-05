Paul Rowley expects ‘big contribution’ from Alex Gerrard after new Salford Red Devils deal

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley reckons Alex Gerrard has a big contribution to make over the next two-and-a-half years.

The prop, who was signed by the Red Devils from Leigh in January, has agreed a contract extension through to the end of the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old started out at Widnes, making more than 100 appearances over nine seasons before a stint in Australia playing for Queensland Cup side Mackay Cutters.

Gerrard made 14 Super League appearances for Leigh last year and has been a regular under Salford coach Paul Rowley, whose side went into Sunday’s game at Hull KR seeking a third straight win.

The switch meant a reunion with Kurt Haggerty, Rowley’s right-hand man who he played alongside at Widnes and under at Leigh, first when he was assistant to John Duffy, then interim coach.

“I’m really pleased to be a part of what we’re building here. The environment at Salford is great, they’re a good group of lads,” said Gerrard.

“I want to continue to contribute to the team positively and improve on my performances week in, week out.”

Rowley commented: “Alex has been fantastic on and off the pitch. He’s an experienced and clever player and is well respected and valued by all the coaches and the playing group.

“I’m really pleased that he’s extended his contract and look forward to him contributing positively to the group.”

Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease added: “Alex has been a brilliant addition to the squad since arriving in January and it’s great to see him thriving.

“He is an important part of our pack and we’re delighted to have him with us for another two years.”

