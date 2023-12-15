Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers address any potential move for Salford Red Devils winger Joe Burgess

LEEDS RHINOS and Castleford Tigers have distanced themselves from any potential move for Salford Red Devils star Joe Burgess.

The future of the Red Devils winger has been up in the air in recent days since Rugby League Live revealed that Burgess is set to exit the Salford Stadium for an unspecified disciplinary matter.

Of course, the 30-year-old has been one of the in-form wingers in Super League in the past two seasons, with Salford boss Paul Rowley consistently backing the flyer for an England spot.

However, Burgess’ time with Salford appears to be at an end, leaving people to ponder where he may next lay his hat.

Leeds have often been linked with wingers in recent months, with Wakefield Trinity’s Lee Kershaw being linked heavily with a move to Headingley.

That being said, League Express understands that the Rhinos have emphatically ruled out a move for Burgess.

Meanwhile, Castleford head coach Craig Lingard told League Express: “We’ve not discussed Joe Burgess or his potential availability. Possibly not a position that is a top priority for us.”

The Tigers have already signed the likes of Josh Hodson, Sylvester Namo, Nixon Putt and Sam Wood, with the West Yorkshire club aiming to reduce the average age of their squad.

