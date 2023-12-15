St Helens and Jack Welsby reportedly agreed to new Super League contract until the end of 2028

ST HELENS and Jack Welsby have reportedly agreed to a new Super League contract until the end of 2028.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph, which, earlier on in the week claimed that the St George Illawarra Dragons had made Welsby their number one target for the end of 2025 and beyond.

However, the Australian publication is also claiming that a ‘secret’ negotiation had been completed by Saints and Welsby which will see the 22-year-old remain at the Totally Wicked Stadium until at least 2028.

The publication goes on to claim: “Welsby has effectively agreed to a three-year extension that will mean he remains in England for at least another four seasons, scuppering the hopes of NRL sides hoping to get their hands on one of Super League’s biggest stars.

“It is understood that Welsby’s new deal contains no out clauses, which means the only hope an NRL club has of signing Welsby before 2028 would be to pay a significant transfer fee.”

Of course, St George Illawarra are keen for new blood given their failures in recent seasons, with the 2023 NRL season seeing them finish third bottom on the ladder.

Former Cronulla Sharks boss Shane Flanagan has been brought in in the hope of a Dragons’ revival with Flanagan scouring both the northern and southern hemispheres for new blood.

Welsby, however, seems off limits.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.