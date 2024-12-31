Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants owners on New Year Honours list

FOUR rugby league figures have been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours list.

They include Paul Caddick and Ken Davy, the long-serving owners of Super League clubs Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants respectively.

Davy, who is also a former Super League executive chairman, has been awarded the OBE for services to community rugby league and Caddick the MBE for services to sport.

Former England captain Andrea Dobson, now development manager of the Sheffield Eagles Foundation, also receives the MBE for her services to rugby league while veteran match official Tony Martin has been awarded the OBE.

Davy said: “When I received the news of the honour I was absolutely delighted and pleased beyond words.

“However, testament must go to the thousands of volunteers who are out in all weathers helping young people get involved in Rugby League. These youngsters have fun and enjoy themselves whilst also developing as people and gaining fitness along with vital life skills, such as individual responsibility and discipline.

“Credit really does have to go to these voluntary unsung heroes who do so much valuable work both locally and throughout the whole of the rugby league community.”

Caddick said: “I am honoured to receive this prestigious award from his Majesty the King for my contribution to sport.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my team at both Caddick Group (his property and construction conglomerate) and Leeds Rhinos for the tremendous support they have given me over many years.

“Without this support, and the support of the Leeds Rhinos fans, then I would not be receiving this award.”

Tony Sutton, the chief executive of the Rugby Football League, praised the “varied, significant and often underappreciated” contributions to the sport made by the recognised quartet.

He said: “Ken Davy and Paul Caddick have made their impact off the field, with significant and consistent investment in and leadership of two of Rugby League’s great Yorkshire clubs, both founder members of the Northern Union in 1895, who have enjoyed considerable success under their stewardship.

“Paul Caddick’s partnership with Gary Hetherington has underpinned the most successful era in Leeds’ history since the takeover at the end of the first Super League season in 1996, while that was also the year when Ken Davy became chairman of a Huddersfield club who were then in the Second Division.

“In the subsequent three decades, and especially since 2003, the Giants have become an established Super League club, winning the League Leaders’ Shield in 2013, and reaching three Challenge Cup Finals. None of that would have been possible without Ken, and I know he will be pleased to be recognised for his services to community Rugby League reflecting the development of the sport in and around Huddersfield.

“Andrea Dobson was a true trailblazer of women’s rugby league in the years before the foundation of the Women’s Super League. She made her Great Britain debut as a 16-year-old in 2003, holds England heritage number eight after playing in the first England women’s international in 2007, went on to play in four World Cups and to earn a tally of 30 caps which was a record when she retired.

“She has continued to drive rugby league forwards, especially the women’s and girls’ game, in her role with the Sheffield Eagles Foundation.

“Like Andrea, Tony Martin is a member of the RFL’s Roll of Honour, as one of the longest-serving match officials of the modern era.

“He was already established as a leading touch judge when Super League kicked off in 1996 and maintained that status for 25 seasons, a remarkable record of durability and excellence, with numerous big match appearances including 10 Grand Finals and the 2000 World Cup Final at Old Trafford.

“It was typical of Tony that even after retirement, he continued to make himself available to officiate at grassroots and junior level in and around his native Oldham.”

