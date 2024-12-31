Did rugby league deliver on our wishes in 2024?

AT the beginning of the year, we set out 24 hopes for 2024 in Rugby League, covering the major on- and off-field narratives to keep an eye on.

Some were emphatically delivered, while others were not. Here’s how each went…

Viewing figures boom

Every Super League game was televised, including some by the BBC, and this did indeed lead to growth in TV audiences. The play-off viewing record was broken twice, while the Grand Final had an average audience of 374,000, a six-figure increase on the previous year.

Take TV opportunity

With top-flight clubs in the TV spotlight more, we called for clubs and the competition as a whole to make the most of it and grow their brands. While digital figures have improved across the board, it is yet to translate into significant progress in sponsorships, for example.

Amateurs adapt to tackle rules

For the most part, the change in the legal tackle height at amateur level was made successfully. Players adapted and so did referees to implement it sensibly, with a common ground established over time. Rugby league was still rugby league, just a little bit safer.

Fewer serious head injuries

At professional level, the tackle height will remain the same after a significant reduction in head injuries was reported in 2024. This showed the success of other measures including increased sanctions and education on technique, and can be considered a highly positive achievement.

No grading drama

Club grading was fully introduced this year and it largely went without a hitch as the only change to Super League saw Wakefield replace London, as would have happened via promotion and relegation on the field. The RFL may not be so fortunate next time.

More clubs secure investment

Eleven of the twelve Super League clubs now have owners capable of funding what are typically loss-making enterprises. But for those in need, times remain hard – Salford, the exception, desperate need investment amid financial issues while London are also seeking a new owner.

Household names emerge

Another year went by without any perceptible difference to Rugby League’s wider profile. Bevan French enjoyed an extraordinary year for Wigan but how many people on the street would recognise him? Junior Nsemba and Sam Burgess were also among the headline-makers, but only in close circles.

World Cup to be excited about

At least we now know where the next World Cup will be held, with Australia (alongside Papua New Guinea) picking up the baton. The NRL’s recent investment in the international game, with another strong Pacific Championships series, suggests it should be worth looking forward to.

Top test for England

It was uncertain whether Samoa would even travel to England at the beginning of the year. Thankfully they did, and offered two good if not great games. England, and the sport, desperately need big international games and will hopefully get that with next year’s Ashes.

Unpredictable international scene

It’s been another positive year on the international front, at least in the southern hemisphere, despite Australia winning both Pacific Cups. New Zealand disappointed but Tonga’s men and Samoa’s women showed real promise while Papua New Guinea impressed in the men’s Bowl.

Another underdog story

After Leigh’s Challenge Cup triumph in 2023, we called for another underdog success this year. Instead Wigan, the biggest of Goliaths, swept up the full set of trophies. Hull KR led the challenge to the traditional giants but the wait for a new Super League winner goes on.

Broncos buck expectations

London gave it a good go in Super League against the odds, finishing bottom only on points difference. Ultimately though, a tally of only three wins – two against a dreadful Hull FC – reflected a long, tough season. They’re now back in the Championship and weaker than before.

Magic stays or goes

The future of Magic Weekend seemed in real doubt following the move to Leeds for 2024. Happily, a firm decision appears to have been made to continue it in the long term. It will return to Newcastle in 2025, and several other exciting destinations have been touted as future hosts.

Crowds keep going up

After a big rise in 2023, Super League’s average attendance dipped slightly this year, largely due to London’s promotion in place of Wakefield. Six of the eleven other clubs recorded growth, led by four-figure increases for Wigan, Hull KR and Leigh.

Lower-league coverage

No deal was reached to screen Championship games last season. The Sportsman showed a handful of lower-league games including two popular play-off finals but there seems little other broadcast interest. Some clubs do a good job digitally but it remains a bleak landscape.

Championship retains meaning

This year’s Championship had no promotion riding on it due to the switch to club grading. The season certainly struggled to light up as in some previous years, but Wakefield’s dominance may explain that. Next year will be the real test of whether interest fades without promotion.

New structure gives all clubs a chance

At the start of the season talks were ongoing over the future league structure. Three divisions of twelve was the end result, a welcome bolstering of League One. This will be in place from 2026 after Super Eights begin next year to settle movement between tiers two and three.

1895 Cup fully bought into

The lower-league cup was expanded this year into a full competition in its own right, which made for an exciting road to Wembley. The group-stage experiment, brought in largely to compensate League One clubs for fewer matches, won’t be repeated, however.

Marquee venue for Women’s Grand Final

The Women’s Super League decider continues to be played at the home of one of the finalists, a somewhat unsatisfactory way to settle the title. Even if Old Trafford is considered too ambitious for now, a smaller neutral venue – announced well in advance – would be better.

Competitive WSL at both ends

An expanded top division brought more competitive matches but there remains a huge disparity between the top four and the rest which means many ties are foregone conclusions. Wigan’s progress meant an extra trophy-challenger, however, and the play-offs were thrilling.

Wheelchair following

Participation is up but the momentum from the last World Cup is dissipating for the wheelchair game in terms of following. The domestic game remains pitifully low-profile while the England-France international was given a much smaller venue and lost mainstream TV coverage.

English talent thrives in NRL

It was a decent year for some English talent abroad, led by Herbie Farnworth who retained his place in the Dally M Team of the Year. Morgan Smithies and Kai Pearce-Paul enjoyed bright first seasons, although Lewis Murphy returned without an NRL appearance.

Vegas gamble delivers pay-out

The NRL went big with its Las Vegas debut, regarded down under at least as a great success. So much so, they’ve expanded the event to include an international – Australia’s Jillaroos against England – and a Super League tie between Warrington and Wigan next year.

Wigan win WCC

After asking for a St Helens win the previous year, we got our wish again as Wigan made it two English World Club Challenge wins on the trot. The game against Penrith was one of the best all year, making it a great shame it won’t be repeated next year.